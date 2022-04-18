The commercial-stage biotech, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has lost ~7% in the post-market Monday after announcing that its Phase 2 trial for ACP-044 for acute pain following bunionectomy surgery did not meet the primary endpoint.

The 239-patient trial was designed to compare the total pain intensity scores over 24 hours between ACP-044 1600 mg once daily, 400 mg four times daily, and placebo treatment arms.

The company said that there was a tend in favor of the 400 mg regimen, with the primary endpoint indicating a difference of -10.5 points compared to placebo (p = 0.1683; effect size = 0.219). However, the result was not statistically significant, ACADIA (ACAD) added.

In terms of safety, most adverse events were found to be mild to moderate, with no serious adverse events related to the study drug. There were fewer discontinuations in the ACP-044 arms compared to the placebo.

“We will continue to analyze the totality of the data to best determine whether further development in acute pain is appropriate,” Chief Executive Steve Davis remarked.

Read: In 4Q 2021, ACADIA (ACAD) netted $130.8 million sales for its Parkinson’s disease therapy, Nuplazid.