Amgen's biosimilar candidate to Stelara shows no clinically meaningful differences in study
Apr. 18, 2022 4:27 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)JNJBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday said its phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of its biosimilar candidate ABP 654 vs Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Stelara in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis met its main goal.
- "The study met the primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating no clinically meaningful differences between ABP 654 and Stelara," said Amgen in a statement.
- A preliminary primary analysis of the study evaluated the percentage improvement over a period of time of the severity of the psoriasis area. The analysis showed a mean difference of percentage improvement between ABP 654 and Stelara of 0.14, which was within the prespecified margins.
- ABP 654 - among a total of 11 biosimilars in Amgen's portfolio - is being developed as a biosimilar candidate to J&J's Stelara, which is an FDA-approved treatment for Crohn's disease, colitis, psoriasis and arthritis.
- AMGN stock earlier closed -0.8% at $251.93.