IBM will look to continue earnings winning streak with first-quarter results

IBM (NYSE:IBM) may not get the rock star treatment as a tech sector darling it used to be, but the hardware, software and services giant will still be in investors' sights when it reports its first-quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday.

Wall Street analysts estimate IBM (IBM) will earn $1.39 a share on $13.84 billion for the first three months of 2022. If past history holds, IBM (IBM) will beat those estimates as it has done every quarter for the past two years.

Even if IBM (IBM) tops analysts revenue estimates, its results won't match the $17.7 billion in sales it reported a year ago. However, IBM's (IBM) sales will no longer include revenue from its Kyndryl (KD) business services unit, which IBM (IBM) spun off in late 2021.

Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring raised his rating on IBM's (IBM) stock to overweight from equal-weight, and bumped up his price target to $150 a share from $147. Woodring said IBM (IBM) has improved its business under the "new leadership" of Chief Executive Arvind Krishna, who took on the company's top job two years ago, and that it "is likely to outperform in a scenario of IT hardware budget cuts."