Fulgent Genetics to acquire Inform Diagnostics for $170M, raises Q1 guidance

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTto acquire Inform Diagnostics, a national independent pathology laboratory based in Irving, Texas, and a portfolio company of Avista Capital Partners.
  • Total purchase price of ~$170M, closing expected in Q2.
  • For Q1, anticipates total revenue to be ~$300M compared to previous guidance of $245M. (consensus $244.65M)
  • Also, company now expects core revenue for FY 2022 to be ~$175M, compared to previous guidance of $120M.
  • Core revenue excluding COVID-19 NGS testing to be at least $22M, consistent with previous guidance.
