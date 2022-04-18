Fulgent Genetics to acquire Inform Diagnostics for $170M, raises Q1 guidance
Apr. 18, 2022 4:31 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to acquire Inform Diagnostics, a national independent pathology laboratory based in Irving, Texas, and a portfolio company of Avista Capital Partners.
- Total purchase price of ~$170M, closing expected in Q2.
- For Q1, anticipates total revenue to be ~$300M compared to previous guidance of $245M. (consensus $244.65M)
- Also, company now expects core revenue for FY 2022 to be ~$175M, compared to previous guidance of $120M.
- Core revenue excluding COVID-19 NGS testing to be at least $22M, consistent with previous guidance.
