S&P 500 benchmark ETFs touched an intra-day monthly low on thin trading

The S&P 500 (SP500) and its related benchmark exchange traded funds that track the major index ended near flat to kick off the trading week, but did however touch an intra-day monthly low in the process.

At one point, the S&P 500 along with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) all dipped to lows not seen since Mar. 17.

Moreover, the benchmark funds also experienced very low trade volumes as the European markets were closed for Easter Monday.

SPY, IVV, and VOO exchanged a total of a combined 61.49M shares on Monday. To put those volumes into perspective, that’s less than half of the combined 131.36M shares the three funds typically experience together according to their daily volume averages.

The S&P 500 now sits 5.3% off its recent Mar. 29th high, and it still remains down 8% from a year-to-date stance.

The S&P 500 almost pushed back into positive territory going into the close but fell 0.9 of a point short. The index concluded trading at 4,391.69.