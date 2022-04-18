St. Louis Fed's Bullard says central bank 'has a good plan in place' to slow inflation

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the central bank "has a good plan in place" to tame surging inflation, adding that "market pricing based on anticipated fed tightening is helping us keep inflation under control," he said in a virtual speech hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Bullard emphasized that the Fed funds rate should be lifted to 3.5% at a minimum by the end of this year. That would be 300 basis points above the current rate at 0.50% - recall the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's monetary policy making division, during its March meeting hiked rates off the effective zero lower bound. Bullard added that he wouldn't "rule out" a 75 basis-point increase, "but it isn't my base case." This would be well above the Fed's typical incremental 25 basis-point hikes.

His remarks were even more hawkish than just a month ago, when he called for a 3% Fed funds rate by year end.

In addition to the Fed's already aggressive path for hiking the policy rate, Bullard wants balance sheet runoff to start at the Fed's upcoming meeting in the beginning of May. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in an 88.8% probability that the Fed will hike rates by 75 to 100 basis points at the May meeting vs. the current target rate of 25-50 bps.

"Rate hikes will bring inflation expectations down, lowering inflation without harming the labor market," Bullard said. He sees the unemployment rate heading down to under 3% this year vs. 3.6% in March, a historically low level. "The Fed can control inflation without a recession," he highlighted.

In the beginning of April, Bullard said the Fed is behind the curve.