J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares are driving higher after the close following a big beat on top and bottom line estimates in its first quarter earnings report.

The company reported strong growth across business segments, with a revenue increase of 33.2% year over year and a 61% jump in operating income. Even the firm’s “Final Mile” delivery service marked an 8% revenue increase in the face of persistent supply chain and staffing problems. The firm’s acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines in February was cited as a crucial catalyst to this performance.

Shares of J.B. Hunt (JBHT -0.3%) accelerated about 2% in extended hours trading.

To be sure, concerns remain on the firm’s pricing power in the current market environment, as cited by Goldman Sachs last week.

A conference call is scheduled to begin at 5 P.M. ET.