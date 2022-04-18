J.B. Hunt jumps as earnings results best supply chain setbacks

Apr. 18, 2022 4:44 PM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

JB Hunt cargo transportation truck on interstate highway 85 i-85 road in Alabama

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares are driving higher after the close following a big beat on top and bottom line estimates in its first quarter earnings report.

The company reported strong growth across business segments, with a revenue increase of 33.2% year over year and a 61% jump in operating income. Even the firm’s “Final Mile” delivery service marked an 8% revenue increase in the face of persistent supply chain and staffing problems. The firm’s acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines in February was cited as a crucial catalyst to this performance.

Shares of J.B. Hunt (JBHT -0.3%) accelerated about 2% in extended hours trading.

To be sure, concerns remain on the firm’s pricing power in the current market environment, as cited by Goldman Sachs last week.

A conference call is scheduled to begin at 5 P.M. ET.

