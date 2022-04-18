ARCA biopharma establishes special board committee to evaluate strategic options
Apr. 18, 2022 4:44 PM ETARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) on Monday established a special committee of its board of directors to evaluate strategic options for the biopharmaceutical company.
- ABIO did not specify what kind of options the committee would evaluate.
- ABIO stock +4.7% to $2.43 in aftermarket trading.
- The formation of the special committee comes just weeks after ABIO's experimental COVID-19 therapy rNAPc2 failed to meet the primary endpoint with statistical significance in a phase 2b trial.
- At that time, ABIO had said it would evaluate options for the development of its assets, including partnering and other strategic options.