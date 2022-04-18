Sierra Wireless divests offender monitoring business for $37.6 million
Apr. 18, 2022 4:47 PM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Monday reported it closed a deal to divest its offender monitoring business, a move that adds some strength to its cash position.
- The company sold its Omnilink business for $37.6 million in cash, to Sentinel Advantage LLC, a wholly owned unit of Bison Capital Asset Management.
- That takes Sierra Wireless out of the ankle-bracelet monitor business. Sierra will continue to provide Omnilink with connectivity as well as embedded modules for the ankle bracelets.
- Omnilink posted 2021 revenues of $13.1 million.
- The move "unlocks value of a non-core asset and strengthens our balance sheet," says Sierra Wireless CEO Phil Brace.
- At last report, Sierra Wireless' cash and equivalents came to $76.8 million.