Sierra Wireless divests offender monitoring business for $37.6 million

  • Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Monday reported it closed a deal to divest its offender monitoring business, a move that adds some strength to its cash position.
  • The company sold its Omnilink business for $37.6 million in cash, to Sentinel Advantage LLC, a wholly owned unit of Bison Capital Asset Management.
  • That takes Sierra Wireless out of the ankle-bracelet monitor business. Sierra will continue to provide Omnilink with connectivity as well as embedded modules for the ankle bracelets.
  • Omnilink posted 2021 revenues of $13.1 million.
  • The move "unlocks value of a non-core asset and strengthens our balance sheet," says Sierra Wireless CEO Phil Brace.
  • At last report, Sierra Wireless' cash and equivalents came to $76.8 million.
