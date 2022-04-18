National Bank Holdings to acquire Rock Canyon Bank for $136M

  • National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) on Monday said it will acquire Community Bancorporation, the holding firm for Utah-based Rock Canyon Bank, for $136M.
  • Community Bancorporation shareholders will receive ~$16.1M of cash consideration and ~3.1M NBHC shares.
  • On completion of the exclusively negotiated deal, NBHC will have ~$9.6B in pro forma assets, including $6B in total loans, and $8.4B in total deposits when combined with the Bancshares of Jackson Hole acquisition.
  • "NBHC will also become the #1 third-party SBA loan volume originator in Utah," the company said.
  • On closing of the deal, Rock Canyon Bank will operate as Hillcrest Bank.
  • NBHC also reported its Q1 results.
