National Bank Holdings to acquire Rock Canyon Bank for $136M
Apr. 18, 2022 4:47 PM ETNational Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) on Monday said it will acquire Community Bancorporation, the holding firm for Utah-based Rock Canyon Bank, for $136M.
- Community Bancorporation shareholders will receive ~$16.1M of cash consideration and ~3.1M NBHC shares.
- On completion of the exclusively negotiated deal, NBHC will have ~$9.6B in pro forma assets, including $6B in total loans, and $8.4B in total deposits when combined with the Bancshares of Jackson Hole acquisition.
- "NBHC will also become the #1 third-party SBA loan volume originator in Utah," the company said.
- On closing of the deal, Rock Canyon Bank will operate as Hillcrest Bank.
