Equity LifeStyle boosts year guidance as Q1 earnings beat, rental income climbs
Apr. 18, 2022 4:52 PM ETEquity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) increased its guidance for full-year 2022 after Q1 results beat the consensus estimate with core portfolio RV and marina rental income rising 21.4% and manufactured housing rental income increasing 5.4%.
- The RV, marina, and manufactured housing REIT lifted on Monday its FY2022 guidance for normalized FFO per share to $2.68-$2.78, up from its previous range of $2.64-$2.74; compares with the consensus estimate of $2.71.
- For Q2 2022, though, Equity LifeStyle (ELS) expects normalized FFO per share of $0.59-$0.65 vs. consensus of $0.65.
- ELS stock is gaining 1.1% in Monday after-hours trading.
- The company expects core portfolio income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, growth rate of 2.7%-3.3% for Q2 and for FY2022 — 6.3%-7.3%, up from its prior range of 5.4%-6.4%.
- Q1 normalized FFO per share of $0.72, beating the average analyst estimate of $0.70, increased from $0.64 in Q4 and $0.64 in the year-ago period.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDAre of $168.4M rose from $150.7M in Q4 and $147.9M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 total revenue of $360.2M, topping the $300.4M consensus estimate, rose from $325.3M in Q4 and $303.6M in the year-ago quarter.
- Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, was $192.6M, up from $170.3M a year ago.
- Manufactured housing occupancy rate of 94.8% ticked down from 94.9% a year earlier, while monthly base rent per site rose to $753 from $717.
- RV and marina base rental income of $108.8M surged from $83.6M a year ago.
- Conference call on April 19 at 11:00 AM.
