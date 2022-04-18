GAMCO expects Q1 2022 EPS of $0.64 to $0.68

Apr. 18, 2022 5:13 PM ETGAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) on Monday said it expects to report Q1 2022 diluted EPS in the range of $0.64-$0.68, versus EPS of $0.59 posted in Q1 2021.
  • GBL's assets under management were $33.4B as at March 31, 2022, unchanged from a year ago.
  • The company said it will issue further details on its financial results in early May.
  • GBL stock earlier closed -1.4% at $20.36, its fifth session of declines in six. It has lost ~19% YTD.
  • The company last month launched a tender offer to purchase $10M of subordinated notes due 2023.
