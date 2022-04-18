Cineplex reports all venues open as Canadian restrictions are lifted

Apr. 18, 2022 5:50 PM ETCineplex Inc. (CPXGF)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Exterior signage for the Cineplex Theatre company in Ottawa Ontario

todamo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Canada's leading theater chain Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) says all of its venues are open at full capacity across the country, with the end of all federal, provincial and municipal operating restrictions removed.
  • It's the first time that's been the case since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Only some mask mandates remain, in Prince Edward Island and Quebec, and the company expects those to be lifted within weeks.
  • "In the past two years, we have seen that when operating restrictions are lifted, our guests and customers quickly return across all of our business lines," says CEO Ellis Jacob.
  • In January 2022, Jacob notes, the company only achieved 22% of box office revenues when compared to the same month in 2019. But as restrictions relaxed, the same metric increased to 60% in February 2022 and 70% in March 2022.
