Sproutly Canada expands partnership with Kingston Cannabis
Apr. 18, 2022 5:51 PM ETSproutly Canada Inc. (SRUTF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Sproutly Canada (OTCQB:SRUTF) expands its commercial relationship with Kingston Cannabis, a Health Canada Licensed processor.
- Company will grant the JV a license to use the APP technology to produce and sell the products in Canada and Australia, and may elect to expand to other countries in which company has exclusive rights to the APP technology.
- "Expanding the scope of the existing Sproutly-KCI relationship with this JV is a show of our successful collaboration in formulating and evaluating beverages using APP extracts. The JV will now integrate APP processing and finished product manufacturing to avoid potential issues that arise from divided manufacturing and avoid duplication of some operational expenses", said Arup Sen, CEO and director of Sproutly. "We can now offer prospective partners a fully integrated flower-to-finished product service." he added.