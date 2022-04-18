Amid skyrocketing interest rates across the U.S. Treasury yield curve, Barclays analysts said Monday that they are dismissing their bullish bet on 10-year Treasury bonds, as reported by Bloomberg.

On April 7, Barclays' interest rate strategists recommended buying the risk free rate when it was standing at 2.6%, down from 2.86% on Monday, meaning more selling pressure has taken hold in a backdrop of tighter monetary policy, inflation fears and Russia's war in Ukraine.

As the 10-year hits the highest since late 2018, the yield curve, as measured by the difference between the 10-year yield and the 2-year yield, has widened to 39 basis points after a brief period of inversion at the beginning of April. The steepening yield curve signals that traders are pulling back on expectations that the Fed will disrupt economic growth by tightening monetary policy too much, Bloomberg noted, citing the strategists.

Given uncertainties surrounding the Fed's increasingly hawkish actions, "investors have pared back somewhat the odds of the Fed’s overtightening in favor of its not tightening enough," Barclays’s Anshul Pradhan wrote, as reported by Bloomberg. "This has resulted in pricing in a reduced likelihood of a hard landing and increased likelihood of inflation persisting above its 2% target, leading to the bear-steepening of the curve.”

Treasury bond ETFs have also dropped substantially in the wake of large outflows. The iShares 20+ year Treasury bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), in particular, is off nearly 17% YTD and the PIMCO 25+ year zero coupon Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) is dropping more than 21% in the same time period.

Earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the central bank should hike the policy rate to 3.5% by year end.