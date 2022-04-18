Stocks recorded fractional declines on Monday, bouncing around during the session as investors waited for signals from incoming earnings reports due out during the rest of the week.

Even with the general lack of direction, some stocks showed major moves on the back of news. This included Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), which soared more than 80% after Verizon (VZ) took a sizable stake in the firm.

M&A news also gave a lift to Southwest Gas (SWX). The stock surged on signs of a potential bidding war.

Elsewhere, drug development news prompted two of the day's biggest decliners. TG Therapeutics (TGTX) and Nektar (NKTR) both plunged after major setbacks to their respective development programs.

Standout Gainer

Casa Systems (CASA) surged 82% after announcing that telecom giant Verizon (VZ) had made a sizable investment in the provider of 5G solutions for internet service firms.

CASA reported that under the investment, VZ purchased $40M of common stock, leading to a 9.9% ownership stake. The deal also involved a multi-year purchase contract for CASA to provide its 5G core network functions.

CASA ended Monday's action at $7.10, a gain of $3.21 on the day. With the advance, the stock jumped above a recent range to record its highest finish since September.

Standout Loser

Shares of TG Therapeutics (TGTX) fell off a cliff, plummeting 22% after it announced that it was withdrawing its Ukoniq product from sale.

The company said the move came after a Phase 3 trial of the drug showed "an increasing survival imbalance in favor of the control arm." The product had been approved for indications of relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma.

TGTX also withdrew its biologics license application and supplemental new drug application for the combination of ublituximab and Ukoniq in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.

TGTX dropped $1.93 to finish the session at $6.92. The stock also set an intraday 52-week low of $6.02.

Notable New High

A potential bidding war sparked gains in Southwest Gas (SWX) and took the stock to a fresh 52-week high. Shares rose more than 5% after saying the natural gas utility said would consider a potential sale after it received another indication of interest to purchase the company.

SWX disclosed that it has received an indication of interest that provides compensation "well in excess" of a previous offer made by famed activist investor Carl Icahn. Icahn's latest bid was valued at $82.50 per share, an increase from his previous offer of $75 per share.

SWX finished Monday's trading at $88.22, a gain of $4.72 on the session. During the day, the stock set an intraday 52-week high of $90.70.

The rally added to gains posted since late February, as investors responded to Icahn's interest in the firm. Shares have climbed about 35% since that point.

Notable New Low

Nektar (NKTR) suffered a massive sell-off following a decision to end the development of an anti-cancer drug combination. In response, shares plunged 23% to reach a new 52-week low.

NKTR and its partner Bristol Myers (BMY) said they would end the clinical development program for NKTR's bempegaldesleukin in combination with BMY's Opdivo. This came after looking at data from two late-stage clinical studies on renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer.

NKTR cratered at the outset of trading, reaching an intraday 52-week low of $3.78. Shares cut their losses through the rest of the day but still ended lower by $1.42, eventually closing at $4.74.

