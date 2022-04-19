Shell (NYSE:SHEL), TotalEnergies (TTE) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) beat other oil and gas majors in managing climate risk and shaping business models for a low-carbon world, according to a new report by BloombergNEF, which compared 41 energy majors on their preparedness for a net-zero world.

European companies took eight of the top 10 rankings in developing transition technologies, while two Asian firms - Japan's ENEOS and Thailand's PTT - bumped North American giants Suncor (SU) and Chevron (CVX) out of the top 10 compared to inaugural scores released last year.

The BloombergNEF report found European companies continue to outperform overall, while Asian firms are gaining in investing for the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources and embracing technologies such as carbon capture and storage.

Oil and gas companies with a strong upstream exploration and production focus or uncompetitive downstream refining operations face higher transition risk exposure, according to the report.

"Shell's vast array of LNG assets should prove particularly useful as Europe looks to reduce reliance on Russian gas exports," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha.