Gogo, Viasat drop after report Delta Air Lines testing Starlink internet service
Apr. 18, 2022 10:31 PM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT), GOGOSPACE, DALBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) fell 1.7% and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) dropped 1.2% in after hours trading after a report that Delta Air Lines (DAL) has conducted some tests with Elon Musk's Starlink satellite service.
- Delta Air Lines (DAL) has had talks with SpaceX's (SPACE) broadband unit Starlink and conducted exploratory tests of its technology, according to a WSJ report, which cited an interview with Delta CEO Ed Bastian.
- The report comes as Musk is trying to make Starlink a legitimate competitor to incumbent players including Viasat (VSAT) and Gogo (GOGO) for Wi-Fi on jetliners. In October Musk tweeted about bringing his company's Starlink service to commercial planes.
- Responding to a question on Twitter, Musk said, "Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on your airliner."
- In early October Morgan Stanley cut its rating on (GOGO) to underweight from equal-weight on its view that the market is not pricing in the competitive risk in play.