Japan +0.68%.

China +0.18%

Hong Kong -1.73%

Australia +0.55%.

India -0.08%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones shed 39.56 points or -0.11% at 34411.68, S&P 500 dipped 0.9 points or -0.02% at 4391.70, while Nasdaq declined 18.71 points or -0.14% 13332.37.

New Zealand services PMI for March 51.6 (vs. prior 48.6).

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors fretted over tight global supply after Libya was forced to halt some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen post a COVID-19 shutdown, easing some demand worries.

Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.5%, to $113.77 a barrel at 0349 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $108.54 a barrel.

Gold eased on Tuesday after having touched a resistance at the $2,000 per-ounce level in the previous session, as the dollar rose to a two-year high and dented bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,976.46 per ounce, as of 0229 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,981.00.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $25.81 per ounce, platinum gained 1% to $1,020.00, and palladium dropped 0.1% to $2,435.19.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.22%; S&P 500 +0.33%; Nasdaq +0.50%.