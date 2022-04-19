Tempo Automation, ACE Convergence combination declared effective by SEC
Apr. 19, 2022 1:38 AM ETACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV), ACEVU, ACEVWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ACE Convergence Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACEV) and Tempo Automation announced that the registration statement on Form S-4 in connection with ACE's and Tempo's previously announced proposed business combination has been declared effective by the SEC.
- The firm also announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting at 10 a.m., ET, on May 5, 2022.
- The Business Combination is expected to close shortly after the Meeting, subject to shareholder approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions in the agreement and plan of merger and other customary closing conditions.
- Pursuant to the closure, the post-closing company will be renamed "Tempo Automation Holdings" and its common stock and warrants are expected to trade on The Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "TMPO" and "TMPOW", respectively.