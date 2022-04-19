Bristol-Myers to begin including R&D charges with Q1, sees 10c impact from IPRD
Apr. 19, 2022 2:07 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Beginning with the Q1 2022, Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) will modify its presentation of non-GAAP results and will not exclude from non-GAAP results significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights, according to regulatory filings.
- The specified R&D charges that were previously excluded from non-GAAP results will be presented in a new financial statement line item labeled Acquired IPRD, or in-process research and development.
- The company is making these changes to its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures following comments from, and discussions with the SEC.
- GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to include the net negative impact of ~$0.10/share during the first quarter of 2022 for Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income resulting from upfront and contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third party intellectual property rights.