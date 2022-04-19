PalFish selects Vonage to enhance customer and post-purchase services experience
Apr. 19, 2022 3:37 AM ETVonage Holdings Corp. (VG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is enabling China-based edtech platform PalFish to seamlessly connect with current and potential customers across multiple communications channels using the Vonage Communication Platform.
- PalFish is a professional private online tutoring platform designed for English language learners from 3 - 12 years old and based on Pearson academic programs.
- Vonage Communications APIs enhance and build improved customer experiences; the Vonage Voice API enables the creation of automated and personalized customer interactions with AI.
- PalFish has deployed the Voice API in its contact centre to enhance communications with parents for post-purchase services and is also using the Vonage Messages API to offer efficient and seamless communication via WhatsApp.