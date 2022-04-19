Asahi Kasei Medical to acquire US-based biopharmaceutical CDMO Bionova Scientific
- One of the Asahi Kasei (OTCPK:AHKSF) Group’s growth engines is the bioprocess business of Asahi Kasei Medical, which through a US subsidiary to wholly acquire Bionova Scientific, LLC, a provider of contract process development services and GMP-compliant contract manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical companies, especially those developing next-generation antibody based drugs.
- The addition will enable Asahi Kasei Medical to add a biopharmaceutical CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) to its bioprocess business.
- Through its provision of innovative and exceptionally reliable products and services, Asahi Kasei Medical aims to contribute to improved safety and efficient manufacture of biotherapeutics, and to further driving the growth of the healthcare sector of the Asahi Kasei Group.
- Closing of the acquisition is subject to receipt of necessary regulatory clearances.