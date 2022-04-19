London -0.28%.

Germany -1.05%.

France -1.21%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 1.1% in early trade, with household goods shedding while oil and gas stocks gained.

Global investors are watching Ukraine closely after the country’s military said on Monday that a long-expected offensive push into the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine has started, with intensified assaults Monday in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk operational districts in the north and east of the country.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.86%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 0.87%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 1.94%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE +0.05%; CAC -0.07%; DAX -0.66% and EURO STOXX -0.05%.