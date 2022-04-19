Lion Group Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.09, revenue of $27.06M
Apr. 19, 2022 4:05 AM ETLion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lion Group press release (NASDAQ:LGHL): FY Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.09; GAAP EPADS of -$0.27.
- Revenue of $27.06M (+164.5% Y/Y).
- Total number of revenue-generating client accounts increased by 5% to 5,261 from 5,010 last year.
- Total revenue-generating CFD (contract for difference) client trading accounts increased by 7% to 2,866 from 2,668 last year.
- Total return swap trading volume was $1,074 million.
- Contract-for-difference trading volume increased by 103.4% to 453,687 lots from 223,018 lots last year.
- Futures brokerage trading volume increased by 52.3% to 1,124,805 lots from 738,444 lots last year.
- The company expects revenue to grow to ~$41 million for the full year 2022, representing approximately 50% growth on a year-over-year basis.