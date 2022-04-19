AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu gets FDA priority review in lung cancer subtype

Apr. 19, 2022 4:36 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), DSNKYDSKYFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

3D illustration of Lungs, medical concept.

yodiyim/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) Enhertu to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a HER2 (ERBB2) mutation and who have received a prior systemic therapy.
  • The FDA accepted the companies' supplemental biologics license application ((sBLA)) for Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) and is expected to make a decision during Q3.
  • Under priority review, the FDA’s goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.
  • The companies said the sBLA is backed by data from a phase 2 trial called DESTINY-Lung01, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, and is supported by a phase 1 trial (DS8201-A-J101) published in Cancer Discovery.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.