AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu gets FDA priority review in lung cancer subtype
Apr. 19, 2022 4:36 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), DSNKYDSKYFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) Enhertu to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a HER2 (ERBB2) mutation and who have received a prior systemic therapy.
- The FDA accepted the companies' supplemental biologics license application ((sBLA)) for Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) and is expected to make a decision during Q3.
- Under priority review, the FDA’s goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.
- The companies said the sBLA is backed by data from a phase 2 trial called DESTINY-Lung01, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, and is supported by a phase 1 trial (DS8201-A-J101) published in Cancer Discovery.