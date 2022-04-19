Datametrex launches telemedicine services mobile app

Apr. 19, 2022

  • Datametrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF) said it launched telemedicine services via its Medi-Call mobile telehealth application on April 19.
  • The company said that over the past few weeks, it had been working to finalize the beta testing of the Medi-Call app with a select group of physicians and end-users.
  • The testing period has enabled the company to focus on functionality and user experience while ensuring the product is ready for a limited roll-out to the British Columbia market, Datametrex (DTMXF) said in an April 19 press release.
  • The company added that beta testing has allowed for a fully functional mobile application that will be available for Apple iOS and Android but full availability dates are yet to be announced.
  • The company noted that it will begin expanding geographic coverage over the next several months.
