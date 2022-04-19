Ascletis ASC11 preclinical data shows promise as potential therapy for COVID-19

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ascletis Pharma (OTCPK:ASCLF) said data from antiviral cellular assays suggested that its drug ASC11 showed potential to be effective treatment for COVID-19.
  • The Chinese company said that in antiviral cellular assays, antiviral potency of ASC11 was 31-fold of that of Nirmatrelvir, a compound found in Pfizer's (PFE) Paxlovid which also consists ritonavir.
  • The company added antiviral potency of ASC11 was 120-fold of that of Shionogi's (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) COVID drug S-217622; 16-fold of that of Pardes Biosciences' (PRDS) PBI-0451; and 7-fold of that of Enanta Pharmaceuticals' (ENTA) oral drug EDP-235.
  • "We are excited about our oral small molecule preclinical drug candidates for their potential to be best-in-class antiviral treatment of COVID-19," said Ascletis Founder, Chairman and CEO Jinzi J. Wu.
  • Ascletis (OTCPK:ASCLF) expects an investigational new drug application for ASC11, to begin human trial, will be filed in H2 2022 and a phase 1 study in healthy people will be completed by the end of 2022.
