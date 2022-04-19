Truist Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.12, revenue of $5.35B misses by $130M

Apr. 19, 2022 5:47 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Truist Financial press release (NYSE:TFC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $5.35B (-2.9% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
  • ROA was 1.07%; adjusted ROA was 1.31%
  • ROCE was 9.0%; adjusted ROCE was 11.1%
  • ROTCE was 18.6%; adjusted ROTCE was 22.6%
  • Core net interest margin was 2.57%, up two basis points from fourth quarter 2021, driven by lower premium amortization on the securities portfolio
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio was 58.3%, compared to 56.0% for fourth quarter 2021
  • Net charge-offs were 0.25% of average loans and leases, stable compared to fourth quarter 2021
  • Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $95 million for first quarter 2022, primarily reflecting the continued favorable credit environment
