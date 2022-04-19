Ukraine War Update: Russian eastern offensive begins

Here are the latest updates from the war in Ukraine:

'Battle of Donbas' starts on eastern front

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russian forces are trying to breach defenses across the entire eastern front in what he calls the "Battle of Donbas."

A "very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive," Zelenskyy said in a video address, according to Reuters. "No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight.

Yellen to avoid Russia, meet Ukraine PM at Washington meetings

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during this week's big meetings of global economic leaders in Washington - but she'll be trying to avoid most contact with Russian officials who plan to attend some portions of the event virtually.

IMF, World Bank meetings to focus on war, food insecurity

Global finance leaders are putting the growing crisis over food insecurity and skyrocketing food prices at center stage as members of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank meet in Washington and grapple with the brutal effects of Russia's war against Ukraine.

-- The AP contributed to this report.