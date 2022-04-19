Japan approves Takeda, Novavax's COVID vaccine Nuvaxovid as primary, booster shot

  • The Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid for primary and booster immunization in individuals aged 18 and older.
  • Gaithersburg, Md.-based Novavax had licensed its COVID-19 vaccine technology to Takeda for local production and commercialization in Japan.
  • Takeda said it developed and manufacture the vaccine at its facility in Hikari and will begin distribution of Nuvaxovid doses purchased by the Japanese government as soon as possible.
  • Takeda (TAK) received funding from the MHLW and Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development for the technology transfer and research and development to make Nuvaxovid at its facility.
  • The approval was backed by data from interim results from a phase 1/2 study conducted by Takeda in Japan and several studies undertaken by Novavax, including two phase 3 trials in the U.K., the U.S. and Mexico, and phase 1/2 studies in Australia and the U.S.
  • The company said Nuvaxovid, a novel recombinant protein-based vaccine, is stored at a refrigerated temperature of 2 -8℃ and will be transported using a conventional vaccine supply chain.
  • Earlier in April, Nuvaxovid received conditional approval in Switzerland and an emergency use authorization in Thailand.
