Microvast appoints board member as new finance chief

Apr. 19, 2022 6:07 AM ETMicrovast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) has appointed a board member Craig Webster as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 14, 2022.
  • Yanzhuan (Leon) Zheng, who has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2010, will continue to serve as a member of the Board and will transition into a senior advisory role.
  • Sascha Rene Kelterborn, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director of its Europe, Middle East and Africa division has been appointed as President of the Company.
  • Craig Webster was elected to the company’s Board on July 23, 2021 and previously served as a director of Microvast (MVST), Inc. since 2012.
  • Shares down 1.6% premarket.
