AppTech Payments to acquire Hothand to boost its patent portfolio
Apr. 19, 2022 6:14 AM ETAppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) to acquire Hothand Inc. in cash and stock deal.
- Hothand Inc. is a patent holding company which owns the intellectual property rights to a wide array of mobile credit/debit transaction and mobile search, location, offer, and payment fields.
- Luke D’Angelo, AppTech CEO commented, “The acquisition of Hothand’s patents will bolster AppTech’s highly anticipated technology stack, which will bring the company to the forefront of the fintech industry. We plan to begin writing and filing a more comprehensive patent combining our technologies with those of Hothand, which will serve as a cornerstone of AppTech’s upcoming product offerings.”
- The transaction involves acquisition of portfolio of twelve patents which includes USPTO 7,693,752; USPTO 8,554,632; USPTO 8,799,102; USPTO 9,436,956; USPTO 10,102,556; USPTO 10,127,592; USPTO 10,600,094; USPTO 10,621,639; USPTO 10,846,726; USPTO 10,846,727; USPTO 10,909,593; USPTO 11,107,140.