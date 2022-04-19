GlaxoSmithKline daprodustat gets FDA review to treat anemia in kidney disease patients
Apr. 19, 2022 6:18 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its new drug application (NDA) for daprodustat to treat patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- The FDA is expected to make a decision by Feb. 1 2023.
- The British drugmaker said daprodustat was developed based upon the a Nobel Prize-winning science that showed how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.
- Anemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or the hemoglobin concentration within them is lower than normal level.
- The NDA is backed by data from a phase 3 program, called ASCEND, which included five trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of daprodustat.
- Daprodustat is currently approved in Japan as Duvroq to treat patients with renal anemia. Meanwhile, the drug is currently under review in the EU.
- GSK noted that additional regulatory filings are expected to continue in 2022.