GlaxoSmithKline daprodustat gets FDA review to treat anemia in kidney disease patients

Apr. 19, 2022

  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its new drug application (NDA) for daprodustat to treat patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • The FDA is expected to make a decision by Feb. 1 2023.
  • The British drugmaker said daprodustat was developed based upon the a Nobel Prize-winning science that showed how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.
  • Anemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or the hemoglobin concentration within them is lower than normal level.
  • The NDA is backed by data from a phase 3 program, called ASCEND, which included five trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of daprodustat.
  • Daprodustat is currently approved in Japan as Duvroq to treat patients with renal anemia. Meanwhile, the drug is currently under review in the EU.
  • GSK noted that additional regulatory filings are expected to continue in 2022.
