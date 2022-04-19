KKR eyes Australia-based Ramsay Health Care in a leveraged buy-out deal

Apr. 19, 2022

  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) is underway talks to acquire Australia's biggest private hospital operator, Ramsay Health Care in a deal valuing $20B+, Financial Review reported.
  • The company has made an indicative and non-binding offer to acquire the company; Barrenjoey Capital Partners and Credit Suisse are advising KKR while Ramsay is seeking Goldman Sachs.
  • The offer was all cash with an option for some shareholders to potentially roll their stakes into the deal.
  • If the deal goes through, it would be the biggest leveraged buy-out by a global private equity firm in Australia.
