KKR eyes Australia-based Ramsay Health Care in a leveraged buy-out deal
Apr. 19, 2022 6:17 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) is underway talks to acquire Australia's biggest private hospital operator, Ramsay Health Care in a deal valuing $20B+, Financial Review reported.
- The company has made an indicative and non-binding offer to acquire the company; Barrenjoey Capital Partners and Credit Suisse are advising KKR while Ramsay is seeking Goldman Sachs.
- The offer was all cash with an option for some shareholders to potentially roll their stakes into the deal.
- If the deal goes through, it would be the biggest leveraged buy-out by a global private equity firm in Australia.