Radware and Entelar sign a reseller pact
Apr. 19, 2022 6:23 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and New Zealand-owned IT distributor Entelar have signed a reseller agreement.
- Per the terms, Entelar is expanding its vendor offerings to include Radware’s application and network security solutions.
- Entelar, a subsidiary of Spark NZ Trading Limited, has its base in aftermarket services and reverse logistics in the information and communications technology space.
- Josh Bahlman, Spark Group CISO, general manager of Telco Cloud, and Entelar board director said, "By establishing this new partnership with Entelar, it allows us to provide the next evolution of products and services to the market. Given the evolution of attacks saturating networks as well as attacking web applications, Radware has always provided extremely advanced and innovative solutions."