Silvergate Capital GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.34, revenue of $59.95M beats by $5.06M
Apr. 19, 2022 6:28 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Silvergate Capital press release (NYSE:SI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $59.95M (+92.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.06M.
- Digital currency customer related fee income for the quarter was $8.9 million, compared to $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2021
- Average digital currency customer deposits grew to $14.7 billion during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $13.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021
- Digital currency customers grew to 1,503 at March 31, 2022, compared to 1,381 at December 31, 2021, and 1,104 at March 31, 2021