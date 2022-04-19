Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures slip; 30-year yield hits 3%

Stock index futures point to a lower open Tuesday, while longer rates keep rising.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.3%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.1% are off slightly.

Energy, Utilities and Info Tech are the weakest sectors premarket.

The 30-year Treasury yield touched 3% briefly for the first time since 2019. The 10-year yield is up 3 basis points to 2.89% and the 2-year is up 1 basis point to 2.47%.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said after the bell yesterday a 75-basis-point rate hike wasn't out of the question but also said that it wasn't his base case.

"The world has reached a point where growth risks are probably greater than inflation risks, as the demand normalization process post-pandemic runs into reduced real incomes," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said.

Before the bell, March housing starts and building permits arrive, with both expected by economists to decline slightly. The housing market looks to be at an inflection point with high mortgages rates cooling demand.

Earnings continue to roll in with J&J missing on the top line before the bell and IBM and Netflix headlining after hours.