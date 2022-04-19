Hasbro Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 misses by $0.07, revenue of $1.16B in-line, resumes buyback program
Apr. 19, 2022 6:33 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hasbro press release (NASDAQ:HAS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.16B (+4.5% Y/Y) in-line.
- The company has a plan for continued growth in 2022, including low-single digit revenue growth despite the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and potential risk of approximately $100M in Russia; mid-single digit growth in operating profit to achieve adjusted operating profit margin of 16%, which is above prior guidance; and operating cash flow in the range of $700M to $800M.
- The company is also resuming share repurchase program with a plan to repurchase $75M to $150M this year and expects to remain on target to reach gross debt to adjusted EBITDA target of 2.0 to 2.5X during 2023.