Alzheimer's drug developer, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has lost ~18% in the pre-market Tuesday so far after The New York Times detailed new allegations related to the studies of the company’s experimental therapy, simufilam.

The prospects of the therapy propelled Cassava (SAVA) shares more than 19 times in the first seven months of 2021. The stock has lost over 80% from a peak of $135 last summer as the company became a target of short sellers, including a citizen’s petition that cited “grave concerns about the quality and integrity” of Cassava’s (SAVA) studies. The FDA later rejected the petition on procedural grounds.

Among the latest concerns highlighted in the NYT article include a report that on March 30, the scientific journal, PLoS One retracted five papers authored by Dr. H.Y. Wang, a Cassava (SAVA) adviser. The decision followed a five-month investigation into “serious concerns about the integrity and reliability of the results,” The Times reported citing a spokesman for the journal.

Two of the papers, co-written by Lindsay H. Burns, the chief scientist at Cassava (SAVA), related to a brain protein that simufilam is designed to target.

Meanwhile, Dr. Roger Nicoll, a neuroscientist at the University of California, San Francisco, raised concerns that taxpayers’ money was being used for the company’s studies. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has provided Cassava (SAVA) with more than $20 million for its research.

“This drug should not be put into patients. It should never have been. Never,” he said, adding “the longer this goes on, the more outraged I am.”

Simufilam is currently undergoing two randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s. An update on their enrollment hurt Cassava (SAVA) shares early this month.