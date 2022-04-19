Halliburton Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.28B beats by $80M
- Halliburton press release (NYSE:HAL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.28B (+24.1% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Shares +0.5% PM.
- “We see significant tightness across the entire oil and gas value chain in North America. Supportive commodity prices and strengthening customer demand against an almost sold-out equipment market are expected to drive expansion in Completion and Production division margins."
The company expects strong international business to increase throughout the remainder of the year and expects to deliver profitable growth, strong free cash flow and industry-leading returns.