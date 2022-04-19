Iridium Communications GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.02, revenue of $168.22M beats by $11.39M

Apr. 19, 2022 7:04 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Iridium Communications press release (NASDAQ:IRDM): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $168.22M (+14.8% Y/Y) beats by $11.39M.
  • CEO comment: "Cash flow remains very strong, and we continue to execute on our long-standing promise to return capital to shareholders. Even as we expand our investments in new products and network capabilities, we've announced plans for up to $600 million in share buybacks since February 2021, and we're executing opportunistically on these as the market allows."

  • The company reiterated its FY2022 outlook: Total service revenue growth between 5% and 7% Y/Y; OEBITDA between $400M and $410M; Cash taxes are expected to be negligible through approximately 2024; Net leverage of between 2.5 and 3.5 times OEBITDA at the end of 2023, assuming the completion of the company's total $600M in authorized share repurchases.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.