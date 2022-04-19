Iridium Communications GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.02, revenue of $168.22M beats by $11.39M
Apr. 19, 2022 7:04 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Iridium Communications press release (NASDAQ:IRDM): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $168.22M (+14.8% Y/Y) beats by $11.39M.
- CEO comment: "Cash flow remains very strong, and we continue to execute on our long-standing promise to return capital to shareholders. Even as we expand our investments in new products and network capabilities, we've announced plans for up to $600 million in share buybacks since February 2021, and we're executing opportunistically on these as the market allows."
The company reiterated its FY2022 outlook: Total service revenue growth between 5% and 7% Y/Y; OEBITDA between $400M and $410M; Cash taxes are expected to be negligible through approximately 2024; Net leverage of between 2.5 and 3.5 times OEBITDA at the end of 2023, assuming the completion of the company's total $600M in authorized share repurchases.