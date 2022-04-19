Mercedes-Benz unveils first all-electric SUV built for U.S. market

Apr. 19, 2022 7:05 AM ETMercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Mercedes-Benz logo

loops7/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) said it has entered into a new, all-electric era in the upper market segments with the introduction of the EQS SUV in the U.S.

The new ESQ SUV features a driving range of over 373 miles and an output of up to 536 horsepower. The EQS SUV has a lithium-ion battery with 12 cell modules and hardcase cells to give it capacity of over 107.8 kWh.

Mercedes-Benz on the new model: "The SUV offers plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its avant-garde, luxurious interior. Thanks to powerful electric motors, responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent OFFROAD driving mode, the EQS SUV is capable of tackling light terrain with ease."

Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) did not release pricing for the EQS SUV, although it is likely to be over $100,000.

The SUV is expected to go into production at Mercedes-Benz’s plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in the next few months and arrive in U.S. showrooms later in the year.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) aims for 50% reduction in new vehicle emissions by 2030.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) are down 12.97% on a year-to-date basis, which is better than the 18.56% drop for rival BMW.

