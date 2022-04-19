Booz Allen invests in AI company, Reveal Technology
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced a strategic investment in Reveal Technology, a visual analytics and edge artificial intelligence company.
Reveal’s Farsight software platform provides special operators and squads in high-risk environments with actionable intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities at the unit level; without the need for network connectivity and on timelines measured in minutes and seconds, not hours and days.
This technology adds critical capabilities to Booz Allen’s Digital Battlespace platform, which supports global defense clients in an information-driven, fully integrated conflict space across all warfighting domains.
“By investing in leading-edge companies like Reveal, we are bringing machine learning and AI to the edge—capabilities that are central to prevailing in the digital battlespace.” said Brian MacCarthy, Booz Allen vice president of tech scouting and ventures