Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +5.7% pre-market after unveiling an agreement with Walmart (WMT) Tuesday for an option to deliver up to 20 tons/day of liquid green hydrogen to power material handling lift trucks across distribution and fulfillment centers in the U.S.

Plug Power (PLUG) said this is one of its first green hydrogen supply contracts, validating the company's multi-year investment in its green hydrogen network.

Walmart has worked with Plug Power to adopt and expand hydrogen fuel cells throughout its facilities for more than a decade, beginning with a 50-fleet pilot in 2012 and expanding to a fleet of 9,500 and growing, and the retailer is continuing to decarbonize its operations by striving to incorporate the use of green hydrogen throughout its facilities.

Seeking Alpha contributor Simple Investing says Plug Power is "positioned for the exponential growth in green hydrogen," while JR Research believes the boost in sentiment from Europe's desire to wean itself off Russian energy has run its course.