Blackstone said to agree to buy American Campus Communities in $13B deal
Apr. 19, 2022 7:11 AM ETAmerican Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC), BXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) agreed to buy student-housing owner American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) for about $12.8 billion, including debt, according to a WSJ report. ACC jumped 13% in premarket trading.
- Blackstone agreed to pay $65.47/share for ACC, a 14% premium to Monday's close. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and Blackstone Property Partners are taking ACC private.
- ACC is the largest publicly trader owner and developer of student housing in the U.S.
- The news comes after activist investor Land & Buildings last week withdrew its nominee for the board of American Campus Communities (ACC). The disclosure came as activist Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings has been agitating for changes at the REIT that owns student housing for more than a year.
- "Based upon the feedback we're hearing from the market, we have renewed faith that the company is addressing the most important topics we have raised; namely, improving operations, enhancing capital allocations and being open to maximizing value through a sale if the right opportunity presents itself," Litt wrote in a letter to the board on April 11. "As a result, we are withdrawing our director nominations."
- Developing story ...