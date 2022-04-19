Blackstone said to agree to buy American Campus Communities in $13B deal

University Students, Friends Moving House Boxes Outside College Dorm Apartment

YinYang/E+ via Getty Images

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) agreed to buy student-housing owner American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) for about $12.8 billion, including debt, according to a WSJ report. ACC jumped 13% in premarket trading.
  • Blackstone agreed to pay $65.47/share for ACC, a 14% premium to Monday's close. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and Blackstone Property Partners are taking ACC private.
  • ACC is the largest publicly trader owner and developer of student housing in the U.S.
  • The news comes after activist investor Land & Buildings last week withdrew its nominee for the board of American Campus Communities (ACC). The disclosure came as activist Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings has been agitating for changes at the REIT that owns student housing for more than a year.
  • "Based upon the feedback we're hearing from the market, we have renewed faith that the company is addressing the most important topics we have raised; namely, improving operations, enhancing capital allocations and being open to maximizing value through a sale if the right opportunity presents itself," Litt wrote in a letter to the board on April 11. "As a result, we are withdrawing our director nominations."
  • Developing story ...
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.