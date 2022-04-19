Yen keeps slumping, extending longest losing streak in 50 years

The Japanese yen continues to sink against the dollar Tuesday, with Japan one of the few major economies avoiding rate hikes.

The rate topped 128 yen/U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:FXY), down for the 13th-straight day. That's the longest losing streak for the currency against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data that goes back to 1971.

Japanese authorities have tried to jawbone the yen higher, but the dollar has seen strength after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he couldn't rule out a rate hike of 75 basis points.

The yen is moving too fast, Societe Generale forex analyst Kit Juckes said in a note today, having risen from 114 in less than three months. That raises two questions.

"The first is whether the Japanese authorities will remain committed to the move and the second is at what point those stretched RSI levels demand a significant correction," Juckes said.

The 9-week USD/JPY relative strength index has only spent a dozen weeks in the 90s area since 1984, he noted.

"In 2013, May/June saw a correction that took USD/JPY down from 103 to under 95," he added. "I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a test of 130 followed by a slip back to 125, say, in the next 6 weeks or so."

"The second question is whether the Japanese authorities will stay the course. This time, there was no grand policy change, just a reaction to rising US yields (something that also happened in 2013). The weaker yen can help restore competitiveness, but only after a lag. Before then, it will boost import prices and importers will struggle to pass those on."

"I would favor sticking with weak yen policies and going the distance, but the Finance Minister may blink and if he does, positioning is getting stretched enough to trigger that correction," Juckes said.

