China Eastern Airlines sees March passenger transportation capacity drop by 62%

  • Amid new Covid cases rebounding led by local outbreaks in China, China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) saw March 2022 passenger transportation capacity decreased by 62.35% Y/Y, among which, the passenger transportation capacity of its domestic, international and regional routes decreased by 63.07%, 38.8% and 11.48%, respectively.
  • Passenger traffic volume decreased by 69.32% wherein domestic, international and regional routes decreased by 70.01%, 16.00% and 35.91%, respectively.
  • Passenger load factor decreased by 13.50 percentage points to 59.43%, domestic and regional routes decreased by 13.88 and 14.55 percentage points, respectively; for international routes it increased by 13.38 percentage points.
  • In March 2022, freight traffic volume decreased by 17.75% Y/Y.
  • As of the end of March 2022, airline operated a total of 751 aircraft, including 262 self-owned aircraft, 273 aircraft under finance lease and 216 aircraft under operating lease; in March 2022, the company retired one A350 aircraft.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.