China Eastern Airlines sees March passenger transportation capacity drop by 62%
Apr. 19, 2022 7:12 AM ETChina Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amid new Covid cases rebounding led by local outbreaks in China, China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) saw March 2022 passenger transportation capacity decreased by 62.35% Y/Y, among which, the passenger transportation capacity of its domestic, international and regional routes decreased by 63.07%, 38.8% and 11.48%, respectively.
- Passenger traffic volume decreased by 69.32% wherein domestic, international and regional routes decreased by 70.01%, 16.00% and 35.91%, respectively.
- Passenger load factor decreased by 13.50 percentage points to 59.43%, domestic and regional routes decreased by 13.88 and 14.55 percentage points, respectively; for international routes it increased by 13.38 percentage points.
- In March 2022, freight traffic volume decreased by 17.75% Y/Y.
- As of the end of March 2022, airline operated a total of 751 aircraft, including 262 self-owned aircraft, 273 aircraft under finance lease and 216 aircraft under operating lease; in March 2022, the company retired one A350 aircraft.