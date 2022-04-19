Truist Financial Q1 earnings beat even with i-banking, mortgage weakness

Apr. 19, 2022 7:14 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Truist Financial bank exterior in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced better-than-expected Q1 earnings on Tuesday as its core margin improved and the prospect of higher interest rates is expected to boost it further.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.23, topping the average analyst estimate, declined from $1.38 in Q4 and increased from $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.
  • "Our strengths this quarter included an improving core margin, with more upside from here, strong expense discipline and continued favorable credit results," said Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers.
  • "Revenues were lower as a result of a challenging environment for investment banking and mortgage, but we remain confident in our outlook given expectations for higher interest rates, our diverse business model, and continued expense discipline," he added.
  • Truist (TFC) stock is edging down 0.1% in Tuesday premarket trading.
  • Q1 net interest income (taxable equivalent) was $3.21B, down from $3.27B in Q4 and from $3.31B in Q1 2021. The Q/Q decline came from fewer days, lower purchasing accounting accretion and lower fees from PPP loans, partly offset by lower premium amortization related to the securities portfolio.
  • Q1 core net interest margin of 2.57% increased two basis points from the prior quarter and declined 12 bps Y/Y driven by lower PPP fees, higher levels of liquidity and the lower rate environment.
  • Q! noninterest income of $2.14B fell from $2.32B in Q4 and $2.20B in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 noninterest expense of $3.67B declined from $3.70B in Q4 and compared with $3.61 in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 adjusted preprovision net revenue of $2.23B fell from $2.46B in the previous quarter and $2.36B in Q1 2021.
  • Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $95M in Q1 vs. a benefit of $103M in Q4 2021 and a cost of $48M in Q1 2021.
  • Average loans and leases held for investment of $288.6B increased 0.8% from Q4. Average deposits of $415.2B rose 1.0% Q/Q.
  • Consumer Banking & Wealth net income of $864M fell from $965M in Q4 and increased from $681M in Q1 2021.
  • Corporate and Commercial Banking net income of $985M declined from $1.16B in the previous quarter and rose from $966M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Insurance Holdings net income of $152M rose from $126M in Q4 2021 and from $133M in Q1 2021.
  • Conference call at 8:00 AM.
  • Earlier, Truist Financial (TFC) non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.12, revenue of $5.35B misses by $130M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.