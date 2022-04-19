Truist Financial Q1 earnings beat even with i-banking, mortgage weakness
Apr. 19, 2022 7:14 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced better-than-expected Q1 earnings on Tuesday as its core margin improved and the prospect of higher interest rates is expected to boost it further.
- Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.23, topping the average analyst estimate, declined from $1.38 in Q4 and increased from $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.
- "Our strengths this quarter included an improving core margin, with more upside from here, strong expense discipline and continued favorable credit results," said Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers.
- "Revenues were lower as a result of a challenging environment for investment banking and mortgage, but we remain confident in our outlook given expectations for higher interest rates, our diverse business model, and continued expense discipline," he added.
- Truist (TFC) stock is edging down 0.1% in Tuesday premarket trading.
- Q1 net interest income (taxable equivalent) was $3.21B, down from $3.27B in Q4 and from $3.31B in Q1 2021. The Q/Q decline came from fewer days, lower purchasing accounting accretion and lower fees from PPP loans, partly offset by lower premium amortization related to the securities portfolio.
- Q1 core net interest margin of 2.57% increased two basis points from the prior quarter and declined 12 bps Y/Y driven by lower PPP fees, higher levels of liquidity and the lower rate environment.
- Q! noninterest income of $2.14B fell from $2.32B in Q4 and $2.20B in Q1 2021.
- Q1 noninterest expense of $3.67B declined from $3.70B in Q4 and compared with $3.61 in Q1 2021.
- Q1 adjusted preprovision net revenue of $2.23B fell from $2.46B in the previous quarter and $2.36B in Q1 2021.
- Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $95M in Q1 vs. a benefit of $103M in Q4 2021 and a cost of $48M in Q1 2021.
- Average loans and leases held for investment of $288.6B increased 0.8% from Q4. Average deposits of $415.2B rose 1.0% Q/Q.
- Consumer Banking & Wealth net income of $864M fell from $965M in Q4 and increased from $681M in Q1 2021.
- Corporate and Commercial Banking net income of $985M declined from $1.16B in the previous quarter and rose from $966M in the year-ago quarter.
- Insurance Holdings net income of $152M rose from $126M in Q4 2021 and from $133M in Q1 2021.
- Conference call at 8:00 AM.
