Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) were among the U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks that fell on Tuesday over worries amid more regulatory concerns that Beijing could crackdown on the country's live streaming industry.

On Friday, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China said it would start a two-month "special action" to curb illegal content on streaming and short video sites.

Video streaming site Bilibili (BILI) fell more than 1% to $23.08 in premarket trading on Tuesday after falling more than 6% on Monday.

Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD) and Baidu (BIDU) all fell more than 1%, as did Pinduoduo (PDD), while NetEase (NTES) rose more than 1.5% in premarket trading.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) shares were down fractionally in premarket trading.

DiDi Global (DIDI) gained nearly 3.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday, one day after it fell nearly 19% after the company said it would delist its U.S. shares and move to a new exchange.

Earlier this month, Charlie Munger's Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) disclosed it has cut its stake in Alibaba (BABA) in half, owning 300,000 shares of Chinese Internet and e-commerce giant at the end of 2021, down from 600,000 shares.